Millwall’s Danny Mac on his first two goals, crowd roaring ‘shoot’ – and promise from team-mate

DANNY McNamara said getting his first goals for this boyhood club at The Den was the “cherry on top” on his 50th Millwall appearance.

McNamara scored the first two goals in the 4-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday, the second in front of the Cold Blow Lane end.

His first was a left-footed finish that he admitted was “scruffy”.

McNamara ran in at the back post to head home his second from Scott Malone’s cross from the left.

Gary Rowett said earlier this season McNamara needed to add more attacking output to his game. McNamara revealed Rowett and coach Paul Robinson had been encouraging him to make runs to the back post to get on the end of crosses.

“I was just delighted to get my first goal for Millwall,” McNamara said. “I didn’t realise I was going to get a second one but I’ll take it. I was delighted to get my first goal in front of Millwall fans as well.

“It was the cherry on top, to be honest. The gaffer’s been on at me about making the back stick, Paul Robinson as well.

“I’ve just been working on it, working on it. [The first] was off my left foot into the near corner. It was a bit of a scruffy goal but they all count, don’t they, so I’ll take it.

“Scotty Malone put a great ball in [for the second] like he does most of the time, and I was just there to finish it.

“It was a special moment for me. The players were buzzing for me as well. They’ve been on at me when am I going to get my first goal, am I ever going to score?!

“It was even better doing it in front of the fans.

“I was actually used to playing in a back four [earlier in his career]. I went to St Johnstone and played in a back five, playing wing-back, playing really high. That was with Callum Davidson.

“I just learned it really well every game, still learning it now. It’s something that I wanted to add to my game, goals and assists, and fortunately two goals come today.

“It all depends on what formation they’re playing [whether to make runs to the back post]. To make the back stick, you’ve got to read Scotty’s ball or whoever is crossing the ball. You’ve got to make sure you’re there in time and if it breaks down get back into position.

“It’s a tough position to play, up and down, and I’m still learning it. I’m really enjoying playing there.

“I’ve got two now and I want to get more. There are five games left this season, I want to get a few more.

“If I don’t I’m not going to dwell on it, I’m just going to keep giving my all for the team week-in, week-out and see what happens.”

McNamara was asked if he had the feeling he might break his duck in his 50th game.

He replied: “I sometimes get a feeling every game that I might score! To be honest, that was out of my mind, I didn’t really think about the 50th appearance thing.

“I was just more concentrated on the game and getting a goal, two goals was special and a good time for me.”

The home support were encouraging McNamara to shoot whenever he got the ball after his second. McNamara was taken off with nine minutes left.

He said: “I think I was 40 yards out on the right wing and they were telling me to shoot, and I thought, ‘is the keeper off his line, maybe, I don’t know’!

“It was quite funny actually. I’ve been there as a fan as well.

“I cramped up a bit in my left hamstring, but I’m totally fine. I’m ready to go again next week.”

McNamara revealed a promise to him when he was on a hat-trick.

McNamara said: “Benik Afobe said I could take [a penalty] so if he let me have it I think I would have taken it, to be honest! I might have got in trouble with the gaffer at the end, but it would have been a hat-trick, or could have been a hat-trick.”

Millwall are four points off sixth with five games left.

McNamara added: “Obviously it’s really nice [to still have a play-off chance] but we’re just going to take every game as it comes, get as many points as we can and see where that puts us after each game.

“We’re not going to treat any game differently, we’re going to go out there and give 100 per cent and hopefully we can get the results.

“We’ll give it a right go.”

Image: Millwall FC