Millwall chief on run-in after Sheffield United, Blackburn, Middlesbrough and QPR fail to win

OTHER results went Millwall’s way in the play-off race on Saturday – but boss Gary Rowett knows that will count for nothing unless the Lions put a winning run together.

Millwall’s 4-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday was their first victory in four games.

The Lions closed the gap to sixth from six to four points. Sheffield United, Blackburn, Middlesbrough and QPR failed to win.

Millwall have five games left this season.

“I think we’re going to have to put a run together, quite simply, there’s no other way of looking at it,” Rowett said when asked about other results.

“The games are going, we’ve probably got to win two more games than a lot of sides.

“But it’s a great challenge. It’s a nice position to be in, like I’ve said. It’s three seasons now and we’ve been in this position probably every season.

“It’s not easy to take the next step but I think what’s important is the players give everything they’ve got to try.

“That’s all we can do and I think that’s all that’s expected of the players.

“Certainly today was a much better second half. We’ve got to try to do the same thing the next game.”

Millwall scored four goals in a game for the first time since they defeated Bristol City 4-1 on the second-last day of last season.

Rowett added: “We’ve had chances, that’s the thing, we’ve had lots of chances this season. Obviously we get the opportunity to watch all those chances back, we get to see where we are in the league table of chances created.

“We get to see all of those statistics to judge our performances to get into those positions. The next bit of quality of course is to be clinical and finish those chances off when you need to.

“We saw it against Swansea, if you don’t take your chances you’re not going to win a game or score the goals that you need to win games a little bit more comfortably.

“Today it was nice to get those goals. We could have had more, I thought there were more goals for us today.

“Barnsley concede quite a few goals in the second half of games and that’s why it was important at half-time we had a stronger performance second half.”

