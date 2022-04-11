Millwall manager provides update on skipper ahead of Easter games against Preston and Hull

SHAUN Hutchinson was “gutted” at just missing out on the match-day squad against Barnsley, Millwall boss Gary Rowett revealed.

Hutchinson has been back in training and should be available for the Easter games against Preston and Hull.

Hutchinson has been out with a calf injury he picked up in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United on February 26.

“He was close to being in the squad today,” Rowett said. “He was gutted he wasn’t in the squad but I just felt as though we were in a position where we could wait with him and we could get him to train this morning with the under-23s, another session.

“He’ll train next week and be a little bit closer. I’m pretty sure he’ll be back in the squad come the Preston game.

“But he’s been out a while and whereas before we were rushing people back because we had no players, now we’ve got quite a lot of players so there’s no real need or desperation to do that.

“We’ve got to try to bring them back at the right time so they can stay fit for the rest of the season.”

