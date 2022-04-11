Millwall boss on on-loan Stoke striker’s goal return as he hits double-figures for first time in six seasons

BENIK AFOBE scored his 10th league goal of the season in the 4-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday – but Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes the forward will not be satisfied with that.

Afobe scored the fourth against the Tykes, his 100th goal in club football.

The on-loan Stoke City forward has bagged 11 goals in all competitions this season, the first time he has hit double-figures in a season since 2015-16, when he scored 14 times for Wolves and Bournemouth.

Rowett felt Afobe wouldn’t’ be happy with his current total.

“I don’t think Benik will be. I certainly think he should have had more goals because I know what he’s capable of,” Rowett said.

“I’ve said it before, I think he’s every bit as good as the majority of the top, top strikers in this division.

“You saw it with his finish, he was clinical. He’s had other good chances in games and I think he’ll be a little bit disappointed he’s not somewhere closer to 15 goals which I think would be more reflective of the chances he’s had.

“But, I think he’s had a positive season. It’s the most goals he’s scored for a while because he’s in the same boat as someone like a Burkey [Oliver Burke] where he’s not quite had the season and the opportunities he’s wanted.

“I think we’ve given him a platform and a bit of a home here to go and express himself and take the chances like today.

“Hopefully he can get a couple more before the season’s finished.”

