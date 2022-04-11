Was Gary Rowett being a ‘party pooper’ taking Danny Mac off on hat-trick? Millwall boss responds

GARY Rowett joked he’s not “that much of a miserable old git’ after it was put to him he took off Danny McNamara on Saturday with the defender on a hat-trick.

McNamara scored the first two goals in the 4-1 win over Barnsley and the home fans shouted “shoot” whenever he got the ball after that.

Rowett was jokingly asked if he was being a “party pooper” after taking McNamara off in the 81st minute, or if he was giving the home support the chance to acclaim the Lions fan.

Rowett responded: “Neither! He had a tight hamstring. He was saying his hamstring was fine, he was saying he was alright because he was desperate to try and get a hat-trick.

“But he then turned to me with about 10 minutes to go and said, ‘no, it is tight’.

“We just don’t want to risk those sorts of players. I’m not that much of a miserable old git that I’ll try and stop people scoring hat-tricks. That would be a lovely position to be in at Millwall.

“The reality is I was quite happy with the two goals and that Danny hopefully won’t be injured and miss further games.”

Rowett was also asked if McNamara would have taken a penalty to try to complete a hat-trick.

Rowett replied: “He wouldn’t have taken it, that’s for sure! I’ve seen his penalties and I think Jed [Wallace] or Benik [Afobe] would have stepped up.”

