Player ratings: Millwall 4-1 Barnsley

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 4-1 Sky Bet Championship against Barnsley at The Den on Saturday.

Two goals from Danny McNamara put the Lions ahead before Romal Palmer got one for the Tykes. Oliver Burke and Benik Afobe added two more for the home side.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the draw against Poya Asbaghi’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

