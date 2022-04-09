‘Annoyed’ – surprising admission from Millwall boss after biggest win of season boosts top-six hopes

GARY Rowett wasn’t basking in Millwall’s biggest win of the season – as he revealed he was “annoyed” with his side at half-time before they went on to beat relegation-threatened Barnsley 4-1 with three second-half goals.

Danny McNamara scored his first goals for the Lions either side of the break before Romal Palmer made it 2-1 in the 49th minute.

But the hosts moved up a gear as Oliver Burke also scored his first Millwall goal and Benik Afobe got his 11th of the season.

“Yes, it feels good winning 4-1,” Rowett said. “I think there were certain parts of the game we knew would be a little bit of a test. Barnsley move the ball quite well in the midfield areas, they try to overload those positions.

“We were very, very sloppy early on in the game. They created a couple of early chances which was poor from our perspective.

“We score a good goal to go in 1-0 up. But I was really annoyed at half-time, I told the players I just felt the game was one that we hadn’t truly committed that extra 10 per cent you need to win these types of games.

“We came out second half and scored a very good early goal. Great bit of skill from Benik on the touchline and Scotty Malone whips a great ball in for Danny. He had been waiting a long time for his first goal and then he scores his second one pretty quickly.

“But he’s been getting into those positions. The likes of Adam [Barrett] and Robbo [Paul Robinson] work hard with individuals on areas of their game. Robbo has been working with Danny on trying to get a little bit higher and reading the game to get in at the back post. So I’m pleased with him scoring a couple of goals.

“But then symptomatic of parts of the first half we then go and concede a sloppy goal at the other end. And you’ve got to work again.

“I think from there on we actually started to control the chances and control the game a little bit. Certainly we looked very threatening and could have had one or two more goals.”

