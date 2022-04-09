REPORT: Millwall 4-1 Barnsley

By Alex Grace at The Den for NewsAtDen

DANNY McNamara’s first Millwall goals helped the Lions to a 4-1 win over a struggling Barnsley side at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

McNamara scored the first and second goals of the game. The Tykes did respond, but further goals from Benik Afobe and Oliver Burke – his first for the club – sealed a first win in four games for the hosts and kept their faint play-off hopes alive.

Match details

Barnsley could have been ahead in the first minute. Callum Brittain was allowed space inside the box but was denied by a superb stop by Bartosz Bialkowski.

In response, Scott Malone’s low shot was easily collected by Brad Collins before Murray Wallace headed wide from a corner.

Barnsley were forced into an early change with goalkeeper Collins forced off with an injury and replaced by Jack Walton, and his first job was to gather a Jake Cooper header.

However, he was beaten at the half-hour mark. Jed Wallace’s cross found McNamara at the back post, and he turned in his first goal for the club.

Callum Styles could have equalised before the break. His near-post effort was parried away brilliantly by Bialkowski.

The Lions doubled their lead at the start of the second half, and it was McNamara who got his second. Malone’s cross landed perfectly on the head of the Lions academy product, who converted past Walton.

However, just two minutes later, the Tykes were back in it. Carlton Morris’ superb hold-up play set up Amie Bassi, who curled a great effort into the top corner to reignite the contest.

Fortunately for Millwall, that was as good as it got for the visitors, as 10 minutes later they restored their two-goal advantage. Wallace’s cross was met initially by Dan Ballard, his header was saved brilliantly by Walton, but Burke was on hand to convert the rebound and open his Millwall account.

Barnsley needed a win in their relegation battle. Coming into this game, they were eight points from safety, but they fell further behind on 72 minutes. Cooper’s header from Malone’s free-kick fell nicely for Afobe, who fired a shot into the bottom corner to make it 4-1.

The victory leaves the Lions four points off the top six with five games to play.

Takeaways

McNamara marks his 50th appearance in style

Blink, and suddenly Danny McNamara has made 50 appearances for Millwall. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for the youngster since he arrived back in SE16 from a loan spell with Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone.

Dislodging Mahlon Romeo to become the main right wing-back may have happened quicker than he thought.

He had had a few chances to break his duck, notably during the 4-1 success over Bristol City last season and against QPR a few months back. However, this was a special day for him. Not only marking his half-century in Millwall colours but scoring not once but twice.

On top of that, his goals helped secure a significant victory that keeps the Lions in the play-off hunt. It makes it all the sweeter for the 23-year-old.

Lions roar back

The previous three results had been disappointing for Millwall in their pursuit of the top six, and this was another potential banana skin.

The Tykes are embroiled in a relegation battle and needed the points just as much, if not more, than the Lions did.

They have been difficult opposition for Millwall in previous years, and if the hosts has failed to win today it would realistically have been the final nail in the play-off coffin.

Other results have also fallen in favour of the Londoners this weekend, meaning that the dream is not dead.

Games against Preston and Hull over Easter now have a huge amount riding on them.

Burke off the mark

It’s been a tough loan spell for Burke. He came to Millwall to get some game-time and, as luck would have it, missed a big chunk of this opportunity on the treatment table.

However, there is a good player there and had he not spent a lot of his time on the sidelines, who knows where Millwall could be.

Being clinical is something the Lions have craved more of, and he showed with his finish he can provide it. Cooper’s header fell to him, and having someone who can scramble something home is where points can be won and lost.

The attacking options are now there for Millwall going into another make-or-break couple of games.

Team news

Rowett made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 against Swansea. Burke and Maikel Kieftenbeld replaced George Saville and Tom Bradshaw, who were on the substitutes bench.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara (Leonard, 81’), Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace (Bradshaw, 80′); Burke (Burey, 76′), Afobe.

Substitutes: Long, Saville, Evans, Ojo.

Booked: Afobe (69’)

Image: Millwall FC

Image: Millwall FC