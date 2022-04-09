Saturday, April 9, 2022
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Barnsley – two changes for Lions as they aim to close play-off gap

MILLWALL host Barnsley at The Den in a must-win game for both sides at either end of the table. 

The Lions are six points off sixth, while the Tykes are eight points behind Reading in 21st with a game in hand.

Team news 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes two changes to his team, as Maikel Kieftenbeld and Oliver Burke come in for George Saville and Tom Bradshaw.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Afobe, Burke.

Substitutes: Long, Leonard, Evans, Saville, Ojo, Burey, Bradshaw.

Here is the Barnsley side:

Image: Millwall FC 

