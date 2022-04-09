TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Barnsley – two changes for Lions as they aim to close play-off gap
MILLWALL host Barnsley at The Den in a must-win game for both sides at either end of the table.
The Lions are six points off sixth, while the Tykes are eight points behind Reading in 21st with a game in hand.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes two changes to his team, as Maikel Kieftenbeld and Oliver Burke come in for George Saville and Tom Bradshaw.
Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; J Wallace; Afobe, Burke.
Substitutes: Long, Leonard, Evans, Saville, Ojo, Burey, Bradshaw.
Here is the Barnsley side:
📋 Today's lineup.
Palmer into the XI for Wolfe 🔄
Christie-Davies amongst the substitutes ✅ pic.twitter.com/aM2NNDZnpJ
— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) April 9, 2022
Image: Millwall FC