Barnsley manager on what the Tykes will try to do at Millwall – as sides face must-win game

BARNSLEY boss Poya Asbaghi said his side can’t be too “defensive” at a “hostile” Den on Saturday.

Millwall host the Tykes aiming for the three points that could take them closer to the top six. Barnsley are in deep relegation trouble, eight points off Reading in the last safety spot but with a game in hand.

Barnsley have won just one game away from home this season, 2-0 at Hull City in February.

But they have improved under Asbaghi, who took over from the sacked Markus Schopp last November.

Barnsley didn’t win in the first three months after Asbaghi took over, but have picked up 15 points in their last 10 games, one more than in their previous 29 games this season.

“We have to go there and get so much as possible of our way of playing,” Asbaghi told local media before the game. “We can’t go there and become too defensive, knowing that we go to a really difficult away ground, a hostile away ground.

“We need to go there, be brave and know what we are doing. When we did that, for example, against Hull, we went there to try and control the game immediately and, in the end, we saw the game out and won that game.

“We have to do more of those kind of away games. To be honest, our last away game against Sheffield United [a 2-0 defeat], we did just that and I honestly thought that our first half was one of the best halves we have done this season. That’s the last away game we had, so I’m hopeful we can bring the attitude we showed in that game but for 90 minutes.

“We’ve still got seven games left and there’s 21 points available. We’re looking at getting all 21 – that’s our aim and we’re going to try our best to do that.”

Barnsley’s Hungarian international midfielder Callum Styles added: “We’ll do what we’ve been doing in the last games and improve our last 20 minutes of the game and not get pushed back.

“I think that’s the game plan, and we’ll go there and do that.”

Barnsley have Carlton Morris available but will be without Josh Benson and Cauley Woodrow.

