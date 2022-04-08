Championship preview: Millwall vs. Barnsley – Lions must buck recent trend to keep hopes alive

THE least Millwall now have to do is in their last three home games of the season. Anything less will see them fall short of the play-offs.

On paper, it should be nine points against Barnsley, Hull City and Peterborough United.

The latter two, though, ripped up the scripts when they won 2-1 against the Lions in the reverse fixtures this season.

Hull are virtually safe with a 12-point gap to the bottom. But Barnsley and Peterborough are in deep relegation trouble and desperately need wins.

The Tykes have been difficult opponents for Millwall in recent seasons. The Lions haven’t beaten the Yorkshire side in a league game at The Den since November 2013, losing three and drawing one since. Their only victory over Barnsley in their last five meetings in SE16 was 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup in 2018.

Barnsley are also a better side than when Murray Wallace’s 89th-minute header gave Gary Rowett’s visitors a 1-0 victory at Oakwell last October.

They won just two of their first 29 league games this season, and there was little indication that sacking Markus Schopp and appointing the little-known Poya Asbaghi would make much difference in their fight to avoid relegation.

Asbaghi had managed Swedish top-flight side IFK Göteborg and the Sweden under-21s, but didn’t win a game in his first three months in his first job in English football.

When Barnsley lost 2-1 at Luton Town in February they were bottom of the table, eight points off safety having played a game more than Reading in 21st. Before the midweek fixtures, the Tykes were five points off the Royals with the same number of games played after four wins and three draws in their previous ten fixtures. Reading’s win over Stoke, though, makes their task harder.

Barnsley will be scrapping for their lives this Saturday, but perhaps that is a better scenario than facing the unpredictability of a side with little to play for. Rowett’s team experienced that when their play-off hopes were ended on the second-last day of the 2019-20 season when they lost 4-3 to QPR, who couldn’t get promoted or relegated.

Shaun Hutchinson is a doubt for Millwall, and Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman are still out.

The onus will be on Millwall to take the game to Barnsley and give the home fans something to get behind. The big games take care of themselves, this is the type of fixture when the players need to light the touch paper.

But Barnsley have shown recently they can fight fire with fire. It is set to be a tense day at The Den with two teams fighting for very different objectives.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Bradshaw.

Match odds: Millwall 8/11 Draw 3/1 Barnsley 11/2

Last meeting: Championship (October 2, 2021): Barnsley 0-1 Millwall (M Wallace, 89’).

Image: Millwall FC