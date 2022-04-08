Millwall’s Billy Mitchell on run of consecutive starts – and giving fans everything for rest of season

BILLY Mitchell is pleased with his performances this season – but has his sights set on more improvement in the next campaign.

Mitchell – who turned 21 on Thursday – has started the Lions’ last 28 matches in all competitions.

That’s more appearances than in his first three seasons combined, though he only made his senior debut on the last day of the 2018-19 campaign.

Mitchell has been a mainstay in a side that has been severely affected by injuries and by Covid-19 absences this season. The midfielder has played 40 games in 2021-22, bringing his total in a Lions shirt in his career to 67.

Mitchell was asked about his season after the 1-0 defeat against Swansea City at The Den on Tuesday night.

“Barring tonight obviously it’s been a really enjoyable season so far for me personally,” Mitchell said. “For me to be able to have that many games back-to-back is really nice, it shows the manager has faith in me and I hope over the course of the season I’ve repaid that.

“I’m still learning my trade. I’m really enjoying having a great number of games in front of these home fans and showing them what I’m about.

“Hopefully I can continue to improve and improve even more next season.”

Mitchell has mostly played with George Saville recently.

“I really enjoy playing with Sav,” he said. “I enjoy playing with all the boys. I think me and Sav work quite well and even when Kief [Maikel Kieftenbeld] comes on [against Swansea], it’s great I’ve got good relationships on and off the pitch with all the boys.

“We all work well together.”

Millwall are six points off sixth and have six games left, starting with Barnsley at The Den on Saturday.

He knows the fans will be important in a must-win game.

Mitchell added: “Inevitably they were frustrated tonight, but rest assured we will be giving our all for every remaining game of the season.

“I think that’s all that they can ask.”

Image: Millwall FC