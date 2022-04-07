NewsAtDen’s March Millwall Player of the Month

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for March, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 23-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.6 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. McNamara was part of a Lions defence that kept four consecutive clean sheets in March – five in a row in total – as Millwall moved back into play-off contention.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Bartosz Bialkowski (7.36) and Jake Cooper (7.22).

Image: Millwall FC