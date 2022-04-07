NewsAtDen’s March Millwall Player of the Month

Thursday, April 7, 2022
DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for March, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 23-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.6 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. McNamara was part of a Lions defence that kept four consecutive clean sheets in March – five in a row in total – as Millwall moved back into play-off contention.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Bartosz Bialkowski (7.36) and Jake Cooper (7.22).

