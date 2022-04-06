Millwall boss outlines what’s likely needed for top six ahead of must-win game against Barnsley

GARY Rowett said his side probably need to win two more games than the teams above them to have a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

Millwall are four points off sixth after their 1-0 defeat to Swansea on Tuesday night with just six games left to play. Nottingham Forest in eighth and Middlesbrough in sixth have three and two games in hand.

The Lions face Barnsley at home on Saturday and Rowett knows anything other than a win could all but end their chances.

“We knew the top six was a massive challenge anyway,” Rowett said. “When you’re four points off it with a poorer goal difference you realise you’ve probably got to win two more games than a lot of the other teams.

“With seven games to go, six games to go, to win two more games than teams like Forest and Middlesbrough and teams up there, it’s a challenge to do that because you’re running out of games.

“You need other teams to have a wobble and you need to go on a great run yourself.

“If we can start Saturday and pick up three points – it won’t be easy, you’ve got Barnsley who are fighting for their lives – but if we can pick the three points up we go to the next one and see where it takes us.

“For me, it’s about keeping going, getting as many points as we can, do as well as we can.”

There was a tribute to the late journalist and Lions fan Paul Jiggins before the game, with the media suite being named in his honour.

Rowett added: “I thought it was a lovely tribute as well before the game for Paul. He was obviously a Millwall fan.

“It shows how much everyone respected him and valued him as a journalist, and also as someone who was a fan of the club.

“It was quite heart-breaking to see his daughter and his wife on the sideline. Hopefully they’ll take something out of the fact that he got such a good reception.

“I’m just sorry we couldn’t get a result for him.”

