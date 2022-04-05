Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes vow after hugely disappointing night in play-off race

GARY Rowett said his players have “given everything” this season – and vowed to keep fighting over the last six games of the campaign.

Millwall lost 1-0 against Swansea City at The Den on Tuesday night, their first home defeat in eight league games.

The Lions are four points off sixth though some teams above them have games in hand.

Murray Wallace blocked Cyrus Christie’s cross a minute after the break but the ball fell for Joel Piroe to score.

Rowett had no blame for any of his players.

“Muzza’s been consistent all season, I think he’s been excellent,” Rowett said. “He doesn’t quite clear the ball for the goal today but he’s been so good in games.

“Again, that’s what I’m saying. I can’t be disappointed with the players. I can’t be frustrated with the players. I’m frustrated with the result.

“But I think we’ve given everything we’ve got to be where we are and we’ll continue to do it.

“We’ve got six games left and we’ve got to try to win as many games as possible and just see what happens.

“It would probably be a lot more frustrating if we were sat in mid-table with nothing really to play for at this stage.

“Let’s see where it takes us.”

Rowett took off George Saville and Tom Bradshaw in the 60th minute, sending on Maikel Kieftenbeld and Oliver Burke.

Rowett named the same side that started in the 2-2 draw at Luton Town on Saturday.

Rowett added: “I nearly started in a slightly different way, I nearly made a couple of changes just for energy. I felt we’d had a couple of weeks without really playing. I know some players had played international football, Sav and Dan [Ballard], so maybe that caught up.

“I decided to keep the same team. In retrospect maybe I should have made a couple of changes.

“Certainly I think Burkey and Kief’s energy gave us a bit more forward momentum. It allowed us to press better.

“The changes worked, but they could have worked better if we’d obviously gone and got a goal.”

Image: Millwall FC