Millwall manager assesses defeat to Swansea City – and has word of praise for Welsh visitors

GARY Rowett felt his side had enough chances to have claimed at least a point against Swansea City at The Den on Tuesday night.

Joel Piroe scored a minute into the second half which was enough to give Russell Martin’s side all three points.

Millwall had chances through George Saville, Benik Afobe and Danny McNamara but couldn’t find a breakthrough as their seven-game unbeaten run at home came to an end.

The Lions are four points off sixth but teams above them have games in hand.

“Frustrating in different ways,” Rowett said. “First of all Swansea are a good side, they’re probably the best possession team in the division. They’re very brave.

“You’ve got to press them and they try to play around it, they take so many risks. But they’re good at it.

“I thought first half we pressed well on occasions but needed to do it better at times. We forced quite a few corners, we’ve got to make a little bit of those moments, those set-pieces. Dan Ballard has a very good chance early on in the game.

“They had a couple of moments in front of goal. [Michael] Obafemi got in behind and maybe should have done better. Another one that just went ahead of him.

“We’ve been much better in the second half of games here at The Den on a lot of occasions this season. What you can’t do is – like Luton on Saturday – you can’t concede poor goals at this stage of the season.

“We concede a very, very poor goal. I think Muzza [Murray Wallace] goes to clear it and just doesn’t quite get enough on it. It falls to Piroe and it’s a good, quick snapshot. He gets a little bit of good fortune, it goes through Muzza’s legs and it unsights Bart [Bialkowski].

“To be 1-0 down so quickly after half-time was disappointing.

“We made changes and the last half an hour was all us trying to get the equaliser. We’ve had some very good moments.

“I think we’ve had enough moments in and around the box, we’ve had enough chances, enough opportunities to go and create chances to certainly get a point out of the game at the very least.

“That was my disappointment. Sav has an excellent chance. Benik has a really good chance. It comes quickly but he’s about four yards out. Danny creates a save with the keeper.

“It typifies our fortune at the moment. Saturday it comes off the back of Coops’ head and ends up in the top corner. Ball gets crossed and hits their lad on the chest and goes about an inch wide. On another night that might have been in the net.

“They’re the sort of side you have to [press] but if you don’t get that right you leave space around you. The two side forwards are very good at dropping in deep and winning the ball.

“I said to the players at half-time they’re the sort of team that almost want you to get a little bit disheartened and then the spaces start to open up. I felt we navigated that quite well.

“It’s frustrating because it’s difficult for the crowd because they want you to go and press all the time. It’s never quite that simple.

“But I thought the last 30 minutes we did enough to get something out of the game. At this stage of the season you have to make some of those moments count. I think we had 10 corners, you have to make one of those set-pieces count.

“Coops might be going home with a couple of players wrapped around his neck because at one stage there are two players on him. We’re shouting to the referee, one of the players is not even looking at the ball, he’s looking at Coops grabbing him. I’m not going to complain too much, you might get one of those at some point.

“It was a disappointing result. At this stage, every time you don’t take three points it just feels a little bit more magnified because of the importance of the stage of the season.

“They defended well in the moments they had to. I think they needed to because we put them under an awful lot of pressure in the last 30 minutes.

Typical of our play, we’re not a perfect team but we’ve got plenty of desire, plenty of effort, plenty of energy. I don’t think the players give up.

“It’s been a tough season, it’s been a hard season for us. We’ve had to win five in a row to get ourselves back in the mix. At that point you’ve got to keep doing it and it’s not easy to do.

“We haven’t lost for three months at The Den but you’ve got to maintain that to get in the top six. That’s difficult to do when there are a lot of teams around you with a lot of quality to win games as well.”

