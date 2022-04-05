REPORT: Millwall 0-1 Swansea City

By Alex Grace at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL’S play-off hopes took an almighty blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Swansea City at The Den on Tuesday evening.

Joel Piroe’s goal just seconds after half-time secured all three points for the Welshmen. The Lions are now without a win in three Championship matches.

Match details

Millwall started the better, and on the front foot. They forced an early corner which Scott Malone drifted in, but Daniel Ballard powered his header over the bar.

Swansea’s Michael Obafemi had two good opportunities to put his side in front. Piroe’s searching ball caught out the Millwall defence, but the on-loan Southampton man failed to make contact. On 11 minutes, only a fine stop from Bartosz Bialkowski prevented the striker from giving the visitors the lead. The keeper stuck out an arm to divert the effort over the bar.

Bialkowski was called into action again in the 21st minute to deny Jay Fulton as the visitors began to dominate territory and possession.

Millwall had to wait until the 41stminute for another meaningful effort, as the Swansea defence deflected behind Jed Wallace’s curling effort.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Piroe twice curled over the bar.

It was a nightmare start to the second half for Millwall as, within 60 seconds of the restart, the visitors took the lead. Piroe, the main threat for the visitors in the first half, found the net with a quick snapshot.

Millwall searched for an equaliser. Malone’s free-kick was headed over by Murray Wallace. George Saville and Benik Afobe missed chances as gaps appeared in the visitors’ defence.

Gary Rowett introduced Oliver Burke and Maikel Kieftenbeld on the hour-mark approached to inject some fresh pace into a tired-looking side that had spent most of the game chasing the ball.

Danny McNamara and Jed Wallace were denied as the crowd began to get behind the side with 20 minutes to go.

Afobe never gave up, and he again tried his luck, but nothing was coming off for Millwall in the final third as they fell to just a fourth home defeat of the season.

Takeaways

Possession-loving Swansea dominate as the Lions struggle

It’s well-documented how Swansea play. Russell Martin favours a possession-based game.

Last season his MK Dons side had over 60 per cent possession as a seasonal average. Their ability to keep the ball and pass it around is second to none, but there are flaws in that style and Millwall did seek them out. On three separate occasions in the first half, pressure from Millwall’s attackers forced loose passes from the Swansea defence, which led to Lions corners.

The Lions gave up 70 per cent of the ball over the course of the 90 minutes but will feel that they had the better chances.

Getting the ball at 0-0 was hard enough. Trying to win the ball off the Swans after they took the lead was even more difficult. The crowd’s frustration was growing as every time Millwall managed to win it, they conceded possession once again very quickly.

Martin’s side were good in possession, but they also worked tirelessly to get it back time after time.

Play-off hopes fading quickly

A draw at Luton was not a bad result as long as it was backed up with a victory here. You felt that these were two crucial games – with Barnsley to come on Saturday – that, at home in front of their fans, Millwall had to win.

This result leaves the Lions four points off the top six with just six games left to play. Nottingham Forest (three) and Middlesbrough (two) still have games in hand. Should they win those, you feel the puzzle will become too tricky for Millwall to complete.

However, those games in hand have to be won. Nothing can ever be written off. The run-in that Millwall have is kind, and the one thing we know about the Championship is that it is the most unpredictable league.

Further boost on the injury front as Mr Versatile returns

Ryan Leonard has undoubtedly had a frustrating season. The former Southend United utility man has only featured 14 times for the Lions in the league this campaign.

This was his first time in the match-day squad since the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough way back in November. He has missed the last 26 Championship matches.

Hopefully he can be a boost for Millwall in the run-in.

Team news

Rowett named an unchanged side from the one that drew 2-2 at Luton on Saturday.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Saville (Kieftenbeld, 60’), Mitchell; J Wallace (Ojo, 78’), Afobe, Bradshaw (Burke, 60’)

Substitutes: Long, Evans, Leonard, Burey.

Image: Millwall FC