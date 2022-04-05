TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Swansea City – Lions unchanged but Ryan Leonard returns for skipper
MILLWALL are back at The Den for the first of two home games this week in their play-off quest.
The Lions are four points off sixth and face a confident Swansea side after their 4-0 win at Cardiff City.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett names an unchanged starting XI.
Ryan Leonard returns to the bench with Alex Pearce dropping out of the match-day squad.
Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Bradshaw, Afobe.
Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, Burke, Ojo, Leonard, Evans, Burey.
Image: Millwall FC