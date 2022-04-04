Millwall loan watch: Last-gasp heartbreak for Sutton United as former Lion victorious at Wembley

ISAAC Olaofe and Sutton United were seconds away from winning the EFL Trophy on Sunday before Rotherham United struck in the sixth minute of injury-time and then won 4-2 after extra-time.

In front of an attendance of more than 30,000 at Wembley, goals from Donovan Wilson and U’s captain Craig Eastmond either side of Ben Wiles’s equaliser looked like they would be enough to give Matt Gray’s League Two side victory over the Millers, who are top of the table in League One.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted he was getting ready to congratulate Gray but Jordi Osei-Tutu scored in the 96th minute to deny Sutton.

Chiedozie Ogbene scored six minutes into the extra period and Michael Ihiekwe – assisted by former Lion Shane Ferguson – added the clinching fourth in the 112th minute.

Millwall forward Olaofe had come on in the 62nd minute.

“I am gutted because we’re whiskers away from a great performance and walking up those steps as winners,” Gray said in the post-match interviews.

“Unfortunately we just couldn’t see it out for those last few moments.

“I’m gutted for everyone, the players more than anybody for the shifts and hard work they put in, and obviously for the supporters and the board for being that close.

“I felt extra-time was just a little step too far for us. Full credit to Rotherham and Paul Warne and I congratulate them all.

“It’s been a great experience for us in the build-up and coming here but I could tell the focus in the group [was there], knowing exactly what we had to do to try and get the job done.

“That’s why I’m gutted for them more than anybody because they were so close.”

Meanwhile, defenders Alex Mitchell and Dan Moss missed Leyton Orient’s 2-0 win at Walsall in League Two on Saturday.

Graphic: @ShedCreative