Millwall’s Bradders on ‘bittersweet’ 100th career goal at Luton – and partnership with Benik Afobe

TOM Bradshaw admitted his scoring return to the first-team starting line-up was “bittersweet” as Millwall drew 2-2 with Luton Town on Saturday.

Bradshaw netted the opener against the Hatters – his 100th goal in his career, 22nd for Millwall – before Benik Afobe put the visitors 2-1 up, a lead they had with three minutes to go until Luton grabbed a second equaliser through Jake Cooper’s own goal.

It was Bradshaw’s eighth goal in his last nine league starts.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I thought we played really well,” Bradshaw said. “I haven’t watched it back but it felt like during the game we were in control and definitely a threat.

“After we took the lead [the second time], that’s on us to see the game out. We shouldn’t have conceded from a set-piece but I think the performance was really good.

“It keeps us in the mix with seven games to go. I think if we can keep performing well and cutting out little silly goals then there’s no reason why we can’t be right up there.”

Bradshaw was asked about his finish, a first-time shot from outside the box after Jed Wallace had run at the Luton defence.

“I can’t really talk you through it because on paper I definitely shouldn’t have taken that shot!” Bradshaw said. “But I saw it bounce off Jed and it sat up nicely. I didn’t really know how far out I was but it sat up nicely so I thought I’m just going to hit it.

“As soon as I hit it I saw the line of it and thought that’s in there, I’ve pulled it off. I was probably more shocked than anyone else.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett suggested the way Bradshaw took the shot on so quickly surprised Luton goalkeeper James Shea, who couldn’t get a hand to the ball as he dived low to his right.

“I think everyone was surprised, myself included!” Bradshaw said. “It doesn’t happen very often, scoring outside the box. I couldn’t tell you [when he last scored from outside the box]. I’m more the six-yard box, tap-in.

“I don’t expect to do that every week but it was nice.”

Afobe’s goal from substitute Oliver Burke’s cross was also the 100th of his professional career, one of those for DR Congo.

“It was a great goal. Burkey’s done really well down the left, great cut-back and obviously a great finish from Benik. The bench was on the pitch!

“I think it would have been deserved [to be the winner], to be honest. They’re the games we’ve got to see out. So, bittersweet.

“There’s a natural chemistry there [with Afobe] and we get on really well off the pitch as well.

“I think we just enjoy playing with each other. We know where each other’s going to be, our runs. We’re quite similar in some respects where we both like to make runs in behind and come short. We just complement each other quite well.

“We’re both buzzing when the other one scores. It’s not always like that in strike partnerships so it’s something I’m enjoying and I think Benik is, too.”

Millwall now have successive home games against Swansea and Barnsley.

“Our home form has been really good all year,” Bradshaw said. “We go into two home games in a row confident. We’ve got the fans behind us at The Den and there’s no reason why we can’t get back-to-back wins.”

Bradshaw was out for more than two months from mid-January to March and has strapping above and below his left knee.

He explained: “It feels great, it feels fine and stable but I just I like to have an extra layer of protection for the first two or three weeks after I come back [from injury]. It’s purely precautionary.”

Image: Millwall FC