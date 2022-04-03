Player ratings: Luton Town 2-2 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Tom Bradshaw put the Lions in front before Elijah Adebayo equalised. Benik Afobe restored the visitors’ lead with nine minutes left but a Jake Cooper own goal three minutes from time gave the Hatters a point.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the draw against Nathan Jones’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

