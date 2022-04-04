Millwall manager has fitness updates on Ryan Leonard and Zak Lovelace ahead of Swansea clash

RYAN Leonard is set to be available for Millwall’s game against Swansea City at The Den on Tuesday night.

Leonard played 90 minutes in the under-23s’ 1-0 win over Peterborough on Friday, his first competitive appearance since November 20.

Zak Lovelace was forced off in the 42nd minute of the Professional Development League victory against the Posh.

“I don’t think it comes too soon for Lenny,” Gary Rowett said when asked for an update on the two players after the 2-2 draw at Luton Town on Saturday. “He got good game-time in the week and that was why we did it, because it was the last opportunity.

“He would be available if we choose to go down that route.

“I think Zak got a dead leg in the game, so probably not [available]

“But I think at this stage of the season, a 16-year-old, to trust a 16-year-old and expect him to be the one to win us games – he’s a really talented player – but I think you’re always going to rely on a little bit of experience and know-how in some of these games.

“But we’ll see how fit he is and see if he’ll be available.”

Image: Millwall FC