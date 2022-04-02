Millwall manager on Swansea and Barnsley – after Swans’ historic win over Steve Morison’s Cardiff

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has given his thoughts on two home games in a week in the play-off race.

The Lions face Swansea City on Tuesday and then Barnsley on Saturday.

The Swans thumped Steve Morison’s Cardiff City 4-0 away on Saturday – the first time a team had completed a league double in the history of the South Wales derby.

The Tykes drew 1-1 at home against Reading. Barnsley are in the last relegation spot and trail the Royals in 21st by five points.

Rowett was asked about the approach to next week after his team’s 2-2 draw at Luton Town.

“Exactly the same as I assess every home game we’ve had, whether it’s been Huddersfield, whether it’s been QPR, whether it’s been Birmingham, whoever it’s been,” Rowett said.

“They’re very difficult games but if we turn up and perform with the same energy and the same drive as we have done at home this season where our form’s been excellent, we give ourselves a chance of winning the games.

“Different games. Swansea are a good side, they move the ball. I haven’t seen the game but they beat Cardiff 4-0 away from home. I’m sure that’ll give them a little bit of confidence because their away form hasn’t been brilliant. They’re the sort of side that if they get moving it and start to click they’re a very difficult side to win the ball. They back off.

“But we have to find a solution and we have to try to win the game. We’ve got two big home games. It’s up to us, isn’t it? It’s up to us to try and go and win the games.

“We’ll certainly work hard and enjoy the opportunity. It’s an exciting time. We’re in as good a position as I think the club’s been in the Championship at this stage of the season.

“Let’s see if we can take the next step and win the next game to take us into the one afterwards.”

Image: Millwall FC