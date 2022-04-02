‘You don’t get another bite at the cherry’ – Millwall boss on Luton draw after leading in 86th minute

‘YOU don’t get another bite of the cherry.’

That was Gary Rowett’s assessment after Millwall conceded with three minutes to go to draw 2-2 against Luton Town on Saturday.

The Lions went ahead through Tom Bradshaw in the 25th minute before Elijah Adebayo levelled for the hosts eight minutes later.

Benik Afobe’s goal in the 81st minute put the Lions in the driving seat to cut the gap to fourth-place Luton to three points, but the Hatters levelled for a second time through Jake Cooper’s won goal three minutes from time.

“If you take the game in its entirety in terms of pressure we had the better first half, I think other than about five minutes we were excellent first half,” Rowett said. “They put us under the cosh a little bit second half at times.

“I couldn’t stand here and say the performance deserved us easily to win the game. But I think when you get to 86 minutes and you’re a team like us and you’ve got to see a set-piece out to probably win the game, yes we could have had a bit more fortitude.

“I think Cameron Jerome just gets a flick, doesn’t head it properly, it could have gone anywhere but hits Jake Cooper on the back of the head or shoulder and ends up sailing into the back of the net, which seems to be a little bit symptomatic of our fortune at the moment.

“But it’s still 86 minutes, I’d expect us to go and win the game regardless of how we got there.

“At this stage of the season, with seven games left, you don’t get another bite at the cherry in those moments, you have to go and take them. That was the disappointment.

“But, I think it’s another good result. It’s a disappointing result for us which I think shows the level of our efforts.

“We’ve got two home games in the week which we’ve got to go and be positive about.”

Afobe and Bradshaw resumed their partnership and got their 10th and eighth goals of the season.

It was Afobe’s 100th goal in his professional career.

Rowett added: “Two very good goals. The first one was a little bit about how we set up. Luton are the kind of side that want the ball to be in front of them, they want you to pass the ball slowly, they want to get up against you and press.

“We worked very hard in turning them around and playing behind the wing-backs and centre-backs and keeping Jed [Wallace] narrow so he was always there to pick little loose balls up.

“He picks the first one up, plays it to Bradders who hits it quite early which I think deceives the keeper. He hits it really well and if you take out the fact that he was out for a while, if you put his games in a continuum, his form’s excellent. He’s scored some really good goals at some really good times.

“As disappointing as the first goal was – it was a clear foul in the build-up on Tom Bradshaw, I’d expect the referee to give that, a referee of his experience – but nevertheless we’ve got to then defend it better. I think Billy [Mitchell] just gets one-twoed around. Young player, you’ve got to learn sometimes at this stage of the season, you’ve got to be cynical, make the foul, put that dead in its tracks rather than let them play round you.

“But then we score a very good second goal and actually we had a couple of good chances afterwards. We knew late in the game, Burkey’s [Oliver Burke] pace getting into those areas, it was a great cross: left foot, full speed, picks out Benik and again good goal-scoring form, made it look easy.

“So that’s the disappointment. To have worked so hard to get into that position. I’m not saying we threw it away because I think that would be unfair on Luton, and unfair on our players.

“But in these moments you have to see it out. Other teams around us will win games so we’ve got to make sure in those moments we deal with it.”

Image: Millwall FC