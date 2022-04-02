Millwall under-23 manager hopeful attacker’s injury is not serious – plus praise for senior duo

MILLWALL Professional Development boss Kevin Nugent is hopeful Zak Lovelace’s injury is not too serious after the forward went off in the 1-0 win over Peterborough United on Friday.

Lovelace was forced off in the 42nd minute with his replacement, Sean O’Brien, scoring the only goal in the 60th minute.

“As far as I know, I’ve not really seen too much, I think it’s a just a dead leg, hopefully,” Nugent said on Millwall’s Recast. “I don’t think it’s anything too serious but we’ll wait and see.”

Ryan Leonard played the full game on his return from injury. Connor Mahoney also played 90 minutes.

Nugent added: “It was fantastic having them in the side. When the first-team lads come down with us there has never been one occasion when they haven’t put everything into it as well.

“It was really good from them today and really good for them to get some minutes as well.”

Image: Millwall FC