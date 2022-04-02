REPORT: Luton Town 2-2 Millwall

By Alex Grace at Kenilworth Road for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL were twice pegged back as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Tom Bradshaw scored on his return to the side before his effort was cancelled out by Elijah Adebayo.

Benik Afobe restored the Lions’ lead with nine minutes to go, but they were denied all three points as Jake Cooper headed into his own net from a Robert Snodgrass free-kick in the 87th minute.

Match details

Millwall started on the front foot. Jed Wallace fired in a dangerous looking cross into the box, which Hatters keeper James Shea was forced to punch away.

The Lions took the lead in the 25th minute. Bradshaw, marking his return to the starting XI, fired home on the half-volley from Wallace’s pass, rewarding his side for the excellent start.

However, that lead lasted less than 10 minutes as on 33 minutes, Luton levelled. Adebayo broke into the box, and his curling effort went in off the far post to bring the hosts back on terms.

Wallace’s fizzing crosses into the box were causing issues but not falling to any of his team-mates. In first-half stoppage time, he fired a free-kick over the bar.

The hosts had a great chance to take the lead in the 49th minute. Harry Cornick – who hit a brace when the sides met at The Den in October – had the beating of Cooper but was denied by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Bradshaw was then denied by good Luton defending. As he set up his shot Henri Lansbury made a superb block.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Millwall regained their lead. Substitute Oliver Burke’s run and cross found Afobe in the box, and he finished low past Shea.

But just six minutes later, Luton were level again, Cooper unfortunately with his second own goal this season after finding his own net at Derby.

The result leaves the Lions four points off the top six with seven games to play.

Takeaways

Bradshaw makes a scoring return to the starting XI – while duo also make comebacks

Millwall have missed Bradshaw. The Welshman was in such a good run of form before his injury, with seven goals in 11 games.

Although the Lions coped pretty well during his absence, his return was welcomed, and he made sure Luton knew he was back.

His finish was clinical, something the Lions have missed during this recent run and something they will need during the remainder of the run-in.

He looked sharp for the most part, and getting his eighth goal of the season will only have boosted his confidence.

Burke and George Evans were back on the bench. After the defeat at Stoke, Lions boss Gary Rowett said that he was confident he would see more options return after the international break.

Burke was also one that showed some promise before his injury. The run-in should allow him to show off his abilities – some of which were seen with Millwall’s second goal. His pace and power will hopefully be valuable in the near future.

The Lions show firm defensive resolve yet again

The core element behind Millwall’s eight-game unbeaten run before the international break was defensive solidity and resolve. They showed both again at Kenilworth Road. They were under the cosh for long periods, especially in the second half.

The hosts were being roared on by their fans, and they threatened to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

The back three of Cooper, Murray Wallace and Daniel Ballard stood up when it mattered. This was summed up just after Afobe’s goal. Former Millwall man Fred Onyedimna fired one towards the top corner, but Cooper was there to head off the line.

Unfortunately, Cooper’s own goal denied the Lions an extra two points.

However, regardless of where Millwall end this season, the effort and desire of their defence cannot be questioned.

A draw is not the end of the world in play-off chase

Most Millwall fans would have accepted a draw before kick-off. Not losing to the sides around you is vital when in a chase. Victory here would have closed that gap to sixth just two points, so there will be an initial disappointment.

Tuesday’s clash against Swansea is now a huge game. Failure to win that and you feel the run to get into that picture will be complicated.

There were big positives to come out of this game, Bradshaw and Afobe both getting back on the scoresheet and no ground conceded in the race for the top six.

Team news

Rowett made two changes from the defeat at Stoke. Bradshaw returned along with Afobe. Tyler Burey was on the bench. Mason Bennett missed out due to injury.

Millwall: (5-2-3): Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace (Kieftenbled, 90’), Bradshaw (Burke, 71’), Afobe.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Evans, Ojo, Burey.

Image: Millwall FC