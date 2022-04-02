TEAM NEWS: Luton Town vs. Millwall – two changes in attack as Lions aim to close gap

MILLWALL face play-off rivals Luton Town at a sold-out Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions have won six of their last nine games and face a side with 11 league wins in 15.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes two changes to the side that lost to Stoke as Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw return for Tyler Burey and the injured Mason Bennett.

Afobe, Oliver Burke and George Evans are back for Bennett, Connor Mahoney and Zak Lovelace.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Bradshaw.

Substitutes: Long, Kieftenbeld, Burke, Ojo, Pearce, Evans, Burey.

Here is the Luton side:

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 🆚 Millwall 🔸 Four changes

🔸 Naismith and Lockyer start

🔸 Mpanzu and Lansbury return

🔸 Bradley back in the squad#COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) April 2, 2022

