Millwall manager Gary Rowett on sold-out Luton Town clash – plus on the higher play-off stakes

GARY Rowett is expecting a “brilliant atmosphere” as two “honest, competitive” sides face each other at a sold-out Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Millwall fans snapped up the full 1,032 allocation for the clash against play-off rivals Luton Town.

The Lions are trying to close a four-point gap to sixth with just eight games left this season.

“It’s brilliant for both teams. Luton are in a brilliant position, we’re in a very strong position. It’s a fabulous game at this stage of the season,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“Every game becomes that little bit more magnified because you’ve got less and less time to put a poor result right.

“Each result that’s good gives you that added confidence. Each result that doesn’t go your way just gives you a little bit more to do with less games to do it.

“I’m sure it will be a brilliant atmosphere. It will be two very honest, competitive teams. And quite frankly it will probably come down to which team makes more mistakes in the game, like a lot of Championship games.

“We’ll go on the front foot. I’m sure Luton will do the same. It will be a good Championship encounter, one which we’ll do everything we can to try to make sure we come out on the right side of.

“But Luton are a good side and we certainly respect what they are and what Nathan [Jones] and his players have done.”

Millwall’s attack should be bolstered with the availability of Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo and Oliver Burke.

Bradshaw scored in five successive games earlier this season, four of them when he started in attack with Benik Afobe.

“They had a good spell. Bradders probably had his best spell playing with Benik in a front two,” Rowett said.

“Sheyi around that time was coming back into form. Burkey looked good before his injury and the likes of Tyler [Burey] came in and did well.

“We’ve got some good options. I don’t think those options are going to be completely match fit but between them we can certainly affect 90 minutes of football and change things late on in games in different ways.

“It doesn’t contribute towards positive results but it gives you an opportunity to do things that you want to do as a manager. The rest is going to be down to lots of other factors which we’ve done well for the majority of the season.

“It’s that work ethic, that drive, that desire to be on the front foot, trying to out-work opponents which has been the hallmark of some of our best performances.

“We’ve got to see if we can maintain that regardless of how many options we’ve got.”

