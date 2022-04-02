‘We’re not the sort of club used to getting much credit’ – Millwall boss ahead of Luton Town

GARY Rowett isn’t bothered if Millwall don’t get the credit they deserve – as he said he doesn’t expect it.

The Lions travel to Luton on Saturday with both sides’ performances this season well exceeding their budgets.

Millwall are 10th, four points off sixth and six points off the Hatters.

Jed Wallace told NewsAtDen last week he felt the sides often don’t get the praise they should. Wallace was impressed with how Luton performed in their 2-0 win at The Den last October.

Rowett doesn’t expect much “external” credit to come Millwall’s way.

“They’ve been excellent to get to where they are and to still be going for the top end of the division. You have to take your hat off to them and say huge credit.

“We’ve been in and around this for the third season now. You sort of don’t expect credit, really. We’re not the sort of club that we’re used to getting too much credit, are we?

“I certainly think the players deserve credit and they deserve to be recognised for the fact that they have been very, very consistent top-half Championship performers.

“But our focus is on just seeing if we can keep going and keep being competitive.

“As Millwall manager I certainly don’t expect external credit being handed to our club. I don’t think that’s necessarily the way it works.

“Eight games to go, quite a nice position, isn’t it, to still have something to play for, one of the few teams in the division that are fighting for something at the top end.

“We’re looking forward to it, absolutely.”

The Lions will be without Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman.

Rowett added: “Hutchy’s been slow progress, he certainly won’t be fit for this game and then I would imagine that would take out Tuesday’s game [against Swansea at The Den] as well.

“We’ve got Mason and Luke Freeman also, they’re the three players at the minute I’m not really targeting for an immediate return.

“Hutchy’s obviously the closest but he’s been out a little bit longer than we expected so therefore we’re taking it a little bit easier with him and not pushing him too hard.”

Image: Millwall FC