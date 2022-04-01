Another potential blow for Millwall in attack as youngster goes off against Peterborough

MILLWALL could be without another attacking option after Zak Lovelace went off in the under-23s’ Professional Development League game against Peterborough at The Den on Friday afternoon.

The Lions lost Mason Bennett to a calf injury at Stoke City before the international break and he could miss most of the rest of the season.

Lovelace was substituted in the 42nd minute against the Posh and was replaced with Sean O’Brien, who scored the only goal of the game after an hour from Seb Drozd’s cross.

Ryan Leonard played 90 minutes on his first competitive appearance since November 20.

Senior players Hayden Muller and Connor Mahoney also played the full game.

Image: Millwall FC