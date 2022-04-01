Millwall’s Ryan Leonard makes comeback as Lions under-23s face Peterborough at The Den

RYAN Leonard is making his competitive comeback from ankle surgery in Millwall’s Professional Development League fixture against Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Leonard starts at The Den, alongside senior players Hayden Muller, Connor Mahoney and Zak Lovelace.

Arthur Penney, who has been on loan at Welling United this season, and Jayden Davis, who enjoyed a short spell at King’s Lynn Town, are also in a strong Millwall line-up.

Millwall: Gillmore; Muller, Topalloj, Triallist A, Penney, Triallist B, Davis, Leonard, Lovelace, Abdulmalik, Mahoney.

Substitutes: Walker, Hammond, Allen, O’Brien, Drozd.

