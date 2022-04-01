Why Millwall forward Benik Afobe took opportunity to go to Denmark during international break

BENIK Afobe is pleased to see Jack Wilshere back playing and getting coaching experience after making a trip to Denmark to visit his close pal.

Wilshere, 30, joined Danish top-flight side Aarhus in February after leaving AFC Bournemouth last July.

Afobe and former England international Wilshere came through together at Arsenal. They also played at Bournemouth in 2016-17, with Wilshere citing Afobe as one of the main reasons for joining Eddie Howe’s side on loan from the Gunners.

Wilshere made his third appearance for the Superliga club, a 1-1 draw at home to Viborg, a day after Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke, which Afobe couldn’t play in against his parent club.

“Obviously it’s been a long season so to get that weekend off with the family, and I also went away to Denmark, was nice,” Afobe said.

“I went to watch Jack, he had a game on the Sunday. It was nice to see my friend, it’s not too far either.

“He’s happy after having gone so long without having a club. It’s nice for him to be back in the mix with a team. He’s had a tough time the last couple of years so to see him happy again and playing is nice. It’s a good experience as well for him and his family.

“It’s worked out well because I think one of the coaches there knew him well from his time working with England when Roy Hodgson was the manager.

“It was the perfect fit for him. I think he’s got a massive influence on some of the training sessions there. It’s no secret he wants to become a coach or manager in the future. So it’s a good stepping stone for him to be working with top-class players week-in, week-out, day-in, day-out.

“Hopefully he’ll get more experience and take that into his managerial career when he comes back to the UK.”

