Friday, April 1, 2022
Why Millwall forward Benik Afobe took opportunity to go to Denmark during international break

John Kelly

BENIK Afobe is pleased to see Jack Wilshere back playing and getting coaching experience after making a trip to Denmark to visit his close pal. 

Wilshere, 30, joined Danish top-flight side Aarhus in February after leaving AFC Bournemouth last July.

Afobe and former England international Wilshere came through together at Arsenal. They also played at Bournemouth in 2016-17, with Wilshere citing Afobe as one of the main reasons for joining Eddie Howe’s side on loan from the Gunners.

Wilshere made his third appearance for the Superliga club, a 1-1 draw at home to Viborg, a day after Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke, which Afobe couldn’t play in against his parent club.

“Obviously it’s been a long season so to get that weekend off with the family, and I also went away to Denmark, was nice,” Afobe said.

“I went to watch Jack, he had a game on the Sunday. It was nice to see my friend, it’s not too far either.

“He’s happy after having gone so long without having a club. It’s nice for him to be back in the mix with a team. He’s had a tough time the last couple of years so to see him happy again and playing is nice. It’s a good experience as well for him and his family.

“It’s worked out well because I think one of the coaches there knew him well from his time working with England when Roy Hodgson was the manager.

“It was the perfect fit for him. I think he’s got a massive influence on some of the training sessions there. It’s no secret he wants to become a coach or manager in the future. So it’s a good stepping stone for him to be working with top-class players week-in, week-out, day-in, day-out.

“Hopefully he’ll get more experience and take that into his managerial career when he comes back to the UK.”

Image: Millwall FC 

John Kelly

(@jkelly1882)