Championship preview: Luton Town vs. Millwall – Lions boss praises Hatters, plus team news

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has praised Luton Town for their performances this season – as two of the play-off underdogs go head-to-head this Saturday.

The clash between third and 10th – with just six points between them – is sold out. The Lions quickly shifted their 1,032 allocation. Luton’s highest crowd of the season was 10,140 in their FA Cup clash against Chelsea.

Coincidentally, the Lions played the Hatters after the first international break of the season. Rowett’s side were on a seven-game unbeaten run and supporters probably turned up at The Den expecting a routine win. Instead, Nathan Jones’s team stunned the hosts with a deserved 2-0 victory and they have barely looked back since as they aim for an unlikely promotion.

“They’ve done very, very well,” Rowett said. “Nathan and his team have done a fantastic job to get them into third and challenging.

“And what they’ve done really well is they’ve bounced back from poor results. That’s something that we’ve done pretty well this season as well.

“It’ll be a challenge. It’s never an easy place to go. At the same time you’re getting to the business end of the season. Luton have to win games if they want to stay where they are. We have to try to win games to get to where they are.

“That’s the challenge. It’s a fantastic position to be in for both teams. I don’t think anyone expects either team to be up and around it. But I think consistently we’ve got in the mix between us.

“Fair play to them. We’ve got to try to win games to get to where they are.”

It probably suits Millwall better that this time Luton are the favourites and there to be shot at. Five of the teams the Lions played during their eight-game unbeaten run were play-off rivals. They then lost to Stoke City who are in the bottom half of the table.

Millwall are set to be boosted by the availability of Ryan Leonard and Oliver Burke this weekend.

Leonard, 29, has been out with an ankle injury since November 20, while Burke, 24, hasn’t played since the 2-0 win at home to QPR on February 15.

Midfielder George Evans could also be available.

Benik Afobe returns after being unable to play against his parent club Stoke and could resume his partnership up front with Tom Bradshaw, who made his comeback before the international break.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Sheyi Ojo have had the chance to build up their fitness, but skipper Shaun Hutchinson is a major doubt as his calf injury is taking longer than expected to heal.

Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman are longer-term injury absentees.

Rowett will hope that Daniel Ballard and George Saville return from international duty with Northern Ireland with no injury issues.

The Lions could face their former attacker Fred Onyedinma, who helped them to promotion from League One in 2017. Onyedinma has been playing as a wing-back in Jones’s side.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Bradshaw.

Match odds: Luton 5/4 Draw 23/10 Millwall 27/10

Last meeting: Championship (October 16, 2021): Millwall 0-2 (Cornick 11, 53).

Image: Millwall FC