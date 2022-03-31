Millwall’s Jed Wallace makes point about Luton Town – as he looks forward to ‘classic six-pointer’

JED Wallace has warned that Luton Town are a better team than they are given credit for – as he looked forward to a “classic six-pointer”.

Millwall can close the gap to the Hatters, who are in third place, to just three points with a win at a sold-out Kenilworth Road.

The Lions have struggled recently against Luton. They gave one of their flattest performances of the season when they lost 2-0 at The Den earlier this season.

Millwall needed a 95th-minute equaliser from George Evans to salvage a 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture last season.

The fixture was also Neil Harris’ last game in charge, another 1-1 draw in October 2019.

Wallace feels both Luton and Millwall don’t get the praise they deserve. The sides were rank outsiders for promotion at the start of the season but are in the mix with eight games left.

Only two of Millwall’s games left are against sides currently above them in the league, Luton and AFC Bournemouth.

But Luton were below Millwall when they met after the first international break of the season and left South Bermondsey with a deserved three points.

“When we played Luton, I know we were poor, but I remember saying to Coops [Jake Cooper] and Pearcey [Alex Pearce] after the game how impressed I was with them,” Wallace said. “They looked really strong and if a Bournemouth or someone had played exactly the way Luton had played against us that day everyone would have been talking about how good they were rather than how poor we were.

“But the difficulty is when you are at a Millwall or a Luton you probably don’t get the praise that you deserve at times.

“They’ve been great, they’re a very mobile team and have a lot of players very hungry to succeed. The manager is hungry again to prove himself as a top manager.

“It’s two teams who at the start of the season not many people would have thought would be fighting for the position they’re in.

“It’s two good squads and two good managers and it’s going to be the classic six-pointer, I think.”

