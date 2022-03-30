International round-up: Millwall players past and present involved for Northern Ireland

By Lucas Ball

Millwall players Daniel Ballard and George Saville were both in action for Northern Ireland over the international break alongside former Lions winger Shane Ferguson.

Saville and Ferguson both played 90 minutes in a 3-1 win against Luxembourg, with late goals from Steven Davis and Gavin Whyte giving Ian Baraclough’s side the victory in their first friendly of the break.

Hungary won 1-0 at Windsor Park last night courtesy of Roland Sallai’s goal early in the second half. Ballard played 83 minutes while Saville came on as a substitute in the 61st minute.

Ferguson was unused from the bench.

Image: Millwall FC