Millwall manager outlines the mindset as Lions head into last eight with everything on the line

CONSISTENCY is key for Gary Rowett as Millwall head into the last eight games of the season with everything still to play for.

The Lions have been in this position before in the Championship, in 2017-18 under Neil Harris and 2019-20 in Rowett’s first season in charge.

Millwall’s play-off challenges ended on the second-last day of both of those campaigns.

Rowett was asked if there are any lessons from his first campaign.

“I think we’re learning lessons all the time, taking the right information and using it to try to become better. That’s what we always try to do,” Rowett said.

“The lesson we’ve learned is to try and stay very consistent with the players. Make sure the training is consistent for the players, to give them the proper amount of rest and recovery at this stage of the season.

“There’s still a lot of work required. We have to make sure we hit that tempo in games that has underpinned all of our best results and performances.

“There are little things you try to do. You try to focus on what we’re good at. And we try to be relaxed with the players.

“I think the previous couple of seasons, if all the talk and chatter is aimed at the bigger goal rather than each individual game then that tends to distract the players.

“Ultimately we’re in the same space of can we win enough games to remain competitive at the top end of the division? Sometimes no matter what you do, it is going to come down to a few simple factors and not all of those factors are easy to control.

“What we can control is our preparation, the way we train, and the rest will take care of itself.”

