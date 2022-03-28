Millwall striker makes comeback for Sutton United ahead of EFL Trophy decider at Wembley

ISAAC Olaofe made his return from injury but couldn’t help Sutton United avoid a 2-0 defeat away to Port Vale on Saturday.

Olaofe came on in the 62nd minute for his first appearance since February 8.

James Wilson and Jamie Proctor gave the hosts a 2-0 lead inside 23 minutes and the U’s couldn’t get back into the game as they dropped to 10th, two points off the League Two play-off places.

Sutton’s next fixture is the EFL Trophy final against Rotherham at Wembley next Sunday.

Also in League Two, Alex Mitchell and Dan Moss were absent as Leyton Orient defeated Barrow 2-0 at Brisbane Road.

Image: Paul Loughlin