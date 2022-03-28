Millwall appear to have favourable run-in in play-off race – does Lions manager agree?

MILLWALL appear to have a favourable run-in on paper – but Lions boss Gary Rowett is not paying any attention to that.

The Lions are four points off sixth and six of their last eight games of the season are against sides currently below them in the league.

But they went unbeaten against five play-off rivals during their eight-game unbeaten run.

Millwall ended Huddersfield’s 17-match unbeaten streak but then lost to Stoke City.

“I don’t think it matters who you play,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “We beat Huddersfield on Wednesday, we lost to Stoke who are below us on Saturday. I genuinely don’t think it matters.

“But what I would say is we’ve got a set of games coming up that a lot are against teams below us in the table apart from Luton and Bournemouth. It doesn’t make it any easier, it just means that if we can go and get a result in the next game, psychologically it puts us in a position where at least the players should be chomping at the bit and ready to go.

“Like I’ve said, we’ll give it everything we’ve got, we’ll try and embrace any sort of expectation and see if we can put some big performances in again.”

The Millwall squad got a short break last week before returning to training last Thursday and Friday.

Rowett added: “It will give us a chance to review where we’re at and what we need to do better or more consistently.

“We’ll share that with the players and we’ll put ourselves in a position where with eight games to go we know exactly what we need to do.

“That challenge then is, obviously, going and doing it. For me it’s about that little bit of extra energy, that little bit of extra aggression that we’ve shown in the games that we’ve won.

“There will be no tiredness, there will be no fatigue. It will be a case of eight games to go with a reasonably good looking squad that can crack on and see where we get to.

“As I’ve said, it’s an enjoyable way to finish eight games but we want to win a fair few of them and see where that takes us.”

Image: Millwall FC