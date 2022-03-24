Why Millwall’s Jed Wallace is ‘more miserable’ after one January transfer move that did happen

JED Wallace is a loner after Matt Smith’s departure to Salford City in January.

Wallace insisted at the start of the season that Smith – who had previously roomed alone on away trips – would replace another good pal, Shaun Williams, after the latter left for Portsmouth.

Smith is one of the more intellectual footballers and is currently studying for a Master of Business Administration.

Smith has scored three times in 11 games for Salford, who are nine points off the play-off places in League Two but have two games in hand.

“I miss Smudge, yeah, he’s a good guy on and off the pitch,” Wallace told NewsAtDen. “I’m on my own now so more miserable.

“You can imagine the intelligent conversations with Matt Smith, you’re not going to find that with any other members of the squad, definitely not! So I think it’s best to go on my own.

“I’m not sure the likes of Danny Mac and Coops are going to give me quite the same articulate convo that Smudge will give me.

“We could be talking one minute about football and the next minute he’s telling me about the Metaverse and how this is going to happen and that’s going to happen.

“He’s not your stereotypical footballer, to say the least, so he’s missed in and around the dressing room.

“He’s back home now, playing every week, had a baby. I think he’s at that point in his life and his career where the thought of being four hours away from his wife and little boy is not something he wanted to do.

“So to get back home and play regularly has worked out well for him.

“They’re pretty similar to us, they need to put a good run together to get into the play-offs.”

*Read a long interview with Jed Wallace in Thursday’s Southwark News where he talks about how the Lions got back into play-off contention, 2017-18 top-six challenge, the run-in – and why he won’t be too disappointed if he has to cancel his wedding plans.

Image: Millwall FC