Average points needed to finish sixth in last decade – but Millwall boss on why he has not set target

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has explained why he has not set a points target that he thinks could be enough for the Lions to finish in the play-offs this season.

Millwall are four points off sixth with eight games left.

The average points needed to finish sixth over the past 10 seasons is 74.3. The lowest points accumulated by a side finishing sixth in that time was 68, the highest 80.

Based on that, the Lions would need to collect 17 points over their last eight games of the season. That would take a similar effort to their recent eight-match unbeaten run, then they picked up 20 points.

Millwall finished on 72 points in 207-18, three points off sixth, and on 68 points in Rowett’s first season in 2019-20, two points off the play-offs.

Rowett hasn’t marked down a target this campaign.

“No, I haven’t. I’ve not really thought about a points tally. It’s not something I’ve really discussed internally,” Rowett said.

“We know what sort of points total gets you in the top six over the last 10 years. It’s 70-plus. There have been some 68s but more or less it’s 70-plus on average.

“And if I’m being honest I’m in the same mindset. I’m not bothered about or not thinking about how many points we need. I’m thinking, we’ve got eight games to go and can we put a really big effort in once again and see where that takes us?

“I think that’s what you have to do. If you start putting points tallies on – I’ve always felt this – and you lose the first game coming back, then straight away there’s a psychological negative in the players’ minds about it.

“For me that’s not what you want to do.”

Millwall have come from almost nowhere in January to muscle back into the play-off picture.

They are fifth in the form guide over the last 10 games. Their next opponents after the international break, Luton Town, are second.

Rowett added: “Like we were doing before, we’re trying to enjoy it, trying to put good performances and big performances in and see where that takes us.

“Most teams are doing the same. There are a few teams up near the top faltering. There are a few teams mid-table picking up some form.

“The season is 46 games and you’ve just got to keep ticking games off and see where it takes you.”

