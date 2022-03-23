Millwall manager Gary Rowett suggests one possible reason for the Lions’ injury problems

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has suggested the new surface at The Den this season could be one reason for the club’s lengthy injury list this season.

Millwall replaced the pitch last summer at a cost of around £1million. It was delayed for a year as the Lions had a huge drop in revenue as football was played behind closed doors at the end of the 2019-20 season and all of the 2020-21 campaign.

The surface is a hybrid of grass and artificial fibres. The previous surface retained water and the club also replaced the architecture underneath.

Rowett confirmed yesterday that Mason Bennett could miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.

Millwall’s entire senior out-field playing squad have been unavailable at different times this season through either injury or positive Covid-19 test results.

“There’s no direct correlation but a lot of teams have had injury problems when they’ve gone from a soft first-team pitch to a Desso pitch which is a lot firmer,” Rowett said.

“So you’re training on a soft training pitch. Most of our injuries have occurred at The Den. There have also been quite a few players from other clubs going down [injured].

“Look, the pitch is fabulous. It’s something that needed doing. It’s something that the club spent the money on and we’re really grateful for that.

“But there may be a slight correlation. We might have to soften The Den pitch or firm up the training ground pitches a little bit so there’s not so much of a difference. And to try and learn from it.

“I’m not suggesting that’s the only reason but it could be a possible reason for some of them.

“We’ll look into it, certainly.”

Image: Millwall FC