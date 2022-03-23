Millwall injury update: Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard, Oliver Burke and George Evans

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett doesn’t expect Shaun Hutchinson to be available for the trip to Luton Town after the international break – but Ryan Leonard is set to return.

Hutchinson has been out since damaging his calf in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United at The Den on February 26.

Leonard hasn’t played since the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on November 20. He had surgery on his ankle in early December.

Tom Bradshaw, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Sheyi Ojo returned from injury in the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday and will have two weeks during the international break to build up their fitness levels.

Oliver Burke, who has been out since February 15 with a hamstring injury, could also be available to face the Hatters on April 2.

That would be a boost in attack after the news that Mason Bennett could miss the rest of the season.

Rowett also gave an update on George Evans, who scored a 95th-minute equaliser for a point at Luton last season.

“Hutchy’s has been slow, that’s a disappointment as obviously he’s a big player for us,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “We’ll see how he fares over the next week or so. But I think probably at this moment in time it’s looking unlikely that he’s going to be available for Luton unless he picks up quite quickly.

“Lenny will be available. Oliver Burke will not be far off.

“A fitter Bradders, a fitter Ojo, Leonard, Burke is a good start [to the last eight games after the international break].

“It’s a big blow losing Mason, it’s a big blow not having Hutchy available. But I think George Evans will be back out training.

“We’re looking in a better position, but having a full complement, not quite at the moment.”

Image: Millwall FC