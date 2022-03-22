Major blow to Millwall’s play-off hopes as in-form attacker could miss the rest of the season

MASON Bennett could miss the rest of the season after going off with a calf injury in the 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.

It’s another blow for Millwall after Bennett had been in some of his best form this season. The forward scored in wins over Cardiff and QPR during the Lions’ recent eight-game unbeaten run.

Boss Gary Rowett had only just welcomed back Tom Bradshaw, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Sheyi Ojo from injury.

“Mason probably looks like he’s going to be, unfortunately, out for the best part of the season. That’s a big blow,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“Again, as soon as you see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel someone knocks a load of stones down at the end and blocks the entrance. You’re crawling through and see a little chink and someone puts another stone in the way.

“But maybe that’s been the challenge this season, to kick on regardless of what happens and see where we can get to.

“We’ll keep going.”

Millwall are four points off sixth with eight games left, starting with the trip to Luton Town after the international break.

Image: Millwall FC