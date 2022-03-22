Luton Town confirm Kenilworth Road clash with Millwall after the international break is sold out

MILLWALL’S next Championship fixture against Luton Town after the international break is fully sold out.

The Lions confirmed last week they had sold out their away allocation of 1,032.

The capacity of Kenilworth Road is 10,356 and the Hatters have had attendances of over 10,000 in six league games this season.

Luton’s biggest crowd of the campaign was 10,140 for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Chelsea which they lost 3-2.

Both sides are in the promotion race with eight games left. Millwall are 10th, four points off Blackburn in sixth. Nathan Jones’s side are third, six points behind third-place Bournemouth.

Last season’s corresponding fixture, a 1-1 draw, was played behind closed doors. George Evans scored Millwall’s equaliser in the 95th minute.

