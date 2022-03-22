Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo’s play-off hopes fade as Portsmouth draw with Wycombe

MAHLON Romeo is looking increasing unlikely to feature in his second League One play-off campaign after Portsmouth’s 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Danny Cowley’s side didn’t have a shot on target but prevented Wycombe from climbing into the play-off places.

Cowley told his club’s website: “We’re disappointed because we looked flat and didn’t play with the energy and intensity we were looking for.

“I thought there was a purpose missing against a strong Wycombe side who offer a real athleticism and power.

“You have to earn the right to play against them and be courageous enough to take the ball and we didn’t do that.”

Pompey are eight points off Sunderland with eight games left but they do have a game in hand. They travel to Bolton Wanderers, who are a point behind them, on April 5.

Meanwhile, in League Two, Alex Mitchell and Dan Moss were absent from Leyton Orient’s squad as they ended a 16-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory at home to Rochdale.

Orient are 18th, nine points above the relegation zone, and travel to Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

Isaac Olaofe is also still out. He missed Sutton United’s 1-1 draw at home against Tranmere Rovers.

Sutton dropped to ninth, three points off the play-offs. The U’s are away to Oldham Athletic tonight.

Graphic: @ShedCreative