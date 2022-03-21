Monday, March 21, 2022
Season over for Millwall defender who spent time on loan at Dover Athletic and Dartford

MILLWALL defender Junior Tiensia has confirmed that he has had surgery on a hamstring injury and will miss the rest of the season. 

Tiensia, 21, spent the first half of the season with National League Dover Athletic before joining National League South Dartford on a month-long deal in February.

Tiensia is out of contract this summer.

In a post on his Twitter account, Tiensia thanked Millwall and Dartford for their support.

