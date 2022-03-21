Season over for Millwall defender who spent time on loan at Dover Athletic and Dartford

MILLWALL defender Junior Tiensia has confirmed that he has had surgery on a hamstring injury and will miss the rest of the season.

Tiensia, 21, spent the first half of the season with National League Dover Athletic before joining National League South Dartford on a month-long deal in February.

Tiensia is out of contract this summer.

In a post on his Twitter account, Tiensia thanked Millwall and Dartford for their support.

Loads to say On this matter but can’t fit it into one tweet. Today I had my operation on my hamstring which has but me out for the remainder of the season. Would like to take the opportunity to thank @dartfordfc for the welcome and… pic.twitter.com/JoB6f4mfHh — Junior Tiensia (@JTiensia) March 19, 2022

Image: Millwall FC