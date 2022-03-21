Millwall boss on positive at Stoke City – plus vow with ‘something to play for’ as Lions still in race

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was pleased to get three players back before the international break – and insisted the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday wouldn’t affect the side.

Tom Bradshaw and Maikel Kieftenbeld came on in the 62nd minute and Sheyi Ojo was introduced with 11 minutes left.

Bradshaw won a penalty after being fouled by Phil Jagielka, but Jed Wallace’s spot-kick was saved by Jack Bonham to preserve the 2-0 lead.

The Lions lost for the first time in nine games but are just four points off sixth with eight matches left.

“Bradders got the penalty. It was nice to get Bradders back out there, all three of them,” Rowett said. “I probably put them on a bit earlier than I would have liked to, Kieftenbeld and Bradshaw.

“I just felt at that point we needed to get a little foothold in midfield. I felt we lost that midfield battle with their three against our two.

“It was a bit of a gamble but it got them out there and I think it was just nice for them to feel a game before the break and come back renewed and ready to go with eight games left and see what we can do.”

Millwall go to third-place Luton after the international break with everything still to play for.

Rowett added: “This is what you work for all season. You work to get yourself into a position where you’ve got something to play for. That’s important.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard over this period to be in that position. Today we’re disappointed but we certainly won’t let it affect us.

“But we also know there are some very, very good teams up in that top echelons of the league.

“We’ll just go out and try to win games of football like we have done in this nine-game run and try to enjoy the rest of the season.”

