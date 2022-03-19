‘Got a result for their manager’ – Millwall boss as his former club Stoke City end winless run

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said Stoke “got a result for their manager” as he saw his side’s eight-game unbeaten run end against his former club.

A goal from Jacob Brown and George Saville’s own goal gave the Potters a first win in nine games.

The Lions go into the international break four points off sixth with eight games left.

“You never want to lose a game regardless of when it is. We always knew this break needed to come. I said it five games ago that we wanted to get to the international break in a competitive position and with a competitive points tally,” Rowett said.

“I think we’ve probably picked up more points than we maybe thought we would. So I can’t be too disappointed.

“I’m disappointed with aspects of our performance today. But we’ve done it to so many teams where we’ve out-worked them, been first to the ball, shown that we had a little bit more desire than other teams.

“And we’ve scored some set-pieces and goals at the right time to take the game away from the opposition.

“Stoke did that to us today so we have to take it on the chin and move forward.

“Eight games to go, I think we will be reenergised, have players back and a more competitive squad.

“We’ll be in a good position to try and go again.

“I’m pleased with our run of games. At some point, just like we ended Huddersfield’s run Wednesday night we knew someone might end our run.

“I felt it would be a tough game today. We’ve had a run of games where we’ve turned up with big performances and I just felt this was the type of game today that might be a bit of a banana skin.

“I knew Stoke’s recent run of form had not been good and you know they are going to have that extra little bit of determination to turn that around. They did that today, they got a result for their manager.

“And I have to hold my hands up.”

Image: Millwall FC