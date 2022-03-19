Millwall’s Gary Rowett reacts to defeat to Stoke City – and has defiant message after unbeaten run ends

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his players should be proud of where they are – despite their 2-0 defeat against Stoke City on Saturday.

The Lions head into the last international break of the season four points off sixth with eight games left.

Jacob Brown scored in the 21sth minute and George Saville’s 70th-minute own goal gave the Potters a first win in nine games as they ended Millwall’s eight-game unbeaten run.

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham saved Jed Wallace’s penalty after substitute Tom Bradshaw had been fouled.

Rowett was asked if it was one game too far for his side.

“There were certain things within the game but when you look at our run since the Fulham game to be sat here saying we’d won two and drawn six up until today’s game, I had to play more or less the same team for a lot of that and ask the players to go again,” Rowett said.

“If you look at the game Wednesday night, a TV game and the players gave an extra amount of energy and drive about us. We just couldn’t quite muscle that today.

“I don’t want to take away from Stoke because I thought they played with a desperation to get a result. They worked incredibly hard, a little bit quicker to the ball and reacted quicker.

“But nevertheless we concede two very poor goals, both set-pieces, one’s an own-goal.

“We get a bit of a lifeline near the end but it kind of summed our afternoon up a little bit when the keeper’s saved the penalty, but Jed’s obviously been so clinical in those situations.

“It probably would have made a nervy stadium, with Stoke’s recent run, up 2-1 with 15 minutes left would have made it a very interesting end to the game to see if we could have got something out of it.

“But I don’t think we deserved to today, I think they were better than us and I think that we have to accept as you say maybe it was just one game too far in this run.

“Proud of the players, they’ve been brilliant in this run, I think we come out of it with massive credit.

“We’re disappointed today but I don’t want that to overshadow the brilliant run the players have been on. They’ve given everything.

“They’ll get a nice breather now and it’s important with a few of the players that came back today.

“Although I think we’ll be missing Mason [Bennett], he’s pulled his calf, which I think sums us up at the moment.

“We’ll come back, we’re still in the fight. We’re four points off the top six and the players should be proud of it. We’ll give it our best go when we get back and I feel we’ll be a little bit more energised.”

