REPORT: Stoke City 2-0 Millwall

By Alex Grace at the bet365 Stadium for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL missed the chance to close the gap on the Championship play-off places after a 2-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

George Saville’s own goal followed Jacob Brown’s first-half header to consign the Lions to a first defeat in nine Championship matches.

Jed Wallace also saw a second-half penalty saved by Potters goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

Match details

Tyler Burey was Millwall’s main threat in the opening exchanges. His driving run into the box forced a save from Bonham with the resulting corner headed wide by Daniel Ballard.

Stoke took the lead after 19 minutes. Millwall’s run of five consecutive clean sheets was ended when Brown headed in Lewis Baker’s corner.

The Lions looked for a way back into the contest, and in the 25th minute Danny McNamara’s cross evaded Burey before falling for Scott Malone, but his effort was blocked.

Gary Rowett’s side were struggling to make headway in the contest. Jake Cooper could have considered himself lucky for not conceding a penalty 30 minutes in when he appeared to drag down Brown in the box, but referee John Brooks felt there was no infringement.

The hosts started the second half on the front foot. Brown should have done better when played through by Joe Allen, but Cooper blocked his shot. A few minutes later, Taylor Harwood-Bellis curled an effort over the bar as the hosts searched for a second goal.

Stoke doubled their lead with 20 minutes to play. It was another Baker ball into the box, and Saville headed past Bartosz Bialkowski for an own goal.

Millwall’s misery was compounded when Bonham saved Wallace’s penalty after Phil Jagielka had fouled substitute Tom Bradshaw. The keeper guessed the right way to preserve his clean sheet and help Stoke to their first win in nine Championship games.

Takeaways

Chance missed to close the gap to the play-offs but no need to panic

The Lions had been on a stunning run of form since the 3-0 defeat to Fulham, which seems a long time ago now.

In the eight games before, Rowett’s side had won six and drawn two. But there were always going to be bumps in the road and despite defeat here there is no need to hit the panic button.

The setback leaves the Lions four points off sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand.

There are plenty of points still to play for and with other sides in and around the top six still to play each other, there will be chances to close that gap again.

The international break now comes at the perfect time for Rowett so he and his side can reset and get most of their players back for the final push in the remaining eight games.

Tiredness potentially catching up with Lions as the clean sheet-run is ended.

It had been a terrific run and a testament to the Millwall defence that they had managed to go five games without conceding a goal. The frustrating thing is how the run ended. Brown got between Billy Mitchell and Saville to outjump the pair and head into the top corner. The warning signs had been there from the previous corner, which McNamara did brilliantly well to clear off the line.

It looked like a tired performance from the south Londoners who perhaps felt the after-effects of their high-intensity performance against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

Bradshaw, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Sheyi Ojo make timely returns but a potential problem for another attacker

Millwall fans would have been pleased to see more of their injured players return.

On Wednesday, Ojo returned to the bench and here, Bradshaw and Kieftenbeld were back. Bradshaw was in a rich run of form before his injury.

Both came on in the 62nd minute as Millwall chased an equaliser. Should Bradshaw rekindle that sparkling form, he could make the difference in the season’s final eight games, where there are sure to be many twists and turns.

Ojo came on as a late replacement for Mason Bennett, who appeared to have picked up an injury.

Team news

Rowett made one enforced change to the side that beat Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening. Benik Afobe was ineligible to face his parent club. He was replaced in the starting eleven by Burey.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone (Kieftenbeld, 62); Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Bennett (Ojo, 78), Burey (Bradshaw, 62).

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Ojo, Mahoney, Lovelace.

Image: Millwall FC